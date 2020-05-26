Manchester United stars caught in action ahead of anticipated return

Manchester United’s Twitter admin gave fans exactly what they wanted to see by posting pictures of training today where Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes first worked together.

After the French talent’s return from injury, the duo can finally potentially play alongside each other should the Premier League restart successfully.

Supporters have been dying to see the skillful pair in the same starting XI but for now, they’ll have to settle for a picture and a short piece of footage.

A United side made up of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Pogba and Fernandes is the stuff of dreams for fans who are keen to see their team return to the top of English football.

For all the criticism Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is getting, he must be praised for building a pretty strong team on paper.

The first footage of Bruno and Pogba in training together 😍 pic.twitter.com/v4ll9oLNNu — utdreport (@utdreport) May 26, 2020

Manchester United’s players have been training in small groups at different intervals but it’s expected contact and large training sessions will soon be given government permission.

Germany’s Bundesliga has been in action for a few weeks now and many are anticipating English football will return soon enough too.

United’s chase for a top-four spot very much remains the target but there is still quite a bit of work to complete.

