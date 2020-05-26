Marcus Rashford given special recognition award by City of Manchester

Manchster United’s Marcus Rashford has been given a special award by the City of Manchester in recognition of his work for charity.

Rashford has raised over £20 million for the @FareShareUK food charity.

The England international started the campaign on March 19th when he heard that schools around the country would close the following day. FareShareUK provides meals for children whose family can’t afford them and who would normally rely on lunches provided by their schools.

The 22-year-old’s original aim was to raise £100,000, but the campaign has exceeded all of his expectations and his tireless efforts have led the High Sheriff of Manchester, Eamonn O’Neill, to award him a Special Recognition Award for ‘outstanding activity and contribution to the community’.

‘Wouldn’t normally share these types of things but this certificate is not just for me, it belongs to you all’ Rashford tweeted yesterday.

‘Each and every one of you that has contributed the few £s you can, you’ve all made a huge difference.’

‘2.8million children a week are receiving meals they otherwise wouldn’t have during this lockdown because of YOUR help. I couldn’t have done any of this without the help of you all and @fareshare’

‘To be recognised by my city is a great feeling. From being young I knew that if I ever got in a position that I could help I would and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved so far. Thank you all, you’re all superstars.’

‘And we won’t stop until children and their parents no longer have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. I appreciate you all, thank you to the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester.’

Wouldn’t normally share these types of things but this certificate is not just for me, it belongs to you all. Each and every one of you that has contributed the few £s you can, you’ve all made a huge difference (1) pic.twitter.com/tyTg3hOKze — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 25, 2020

While players from other clubs have disgraced themselves during lockdown, the United squad has behaved impeccably and Rashford has led the way, not just in terms of his charity work but also in his interactions with fans on social media, keeping morale high during a difficult time.

Well done to Marcus, to everyone who has supported his campaign and to the rest of the squad for their own humanitarian work during lockdown.

