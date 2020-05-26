Odion Ighalo’s agent gives Manchester United fans hope over extended stay

Manchester United fans could potentially get what they’ve wished for after Odion Ighalo’s agent confirmed negotiations are ongoing over extending his stay in England.

The talented Nigerian moved to Old Trafford in January on a loan deal and certainly did better than most had anticipated.

Ighalo has quickly become a fan favourite at United due to his love for the club and how he has slotted in seamlessly whenever needed.

The experienced striker was a necessary signing as Anthony Martial needed competition and cover but his loan will, unfortunately, end soon.

However, the Red Devils seemingly don’t want to give up on extending his stay and Ighalo’s agent has revealed the two clubs are in negotiations.

Ighalo’s agent: "Odion feels very good in Manchester with which it is very close to a salary agreement. Negotiations with the Chinese are ongoing and are going well." #mufc [footmercato] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 26, 2020

Ighalo’s loan would’ve ended at the right time had it not been for the temporary suspension of the league but with football beginning to pick up around the world, Manchester United could potentially be disadvantaged.

The former Watford man’s parent club are within their rights to recall him but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be keen to hold onto him.

After all, the Chinese league seems set to begin and so Shanghai Shenhua would certainly want Ighalo back to help them achieve their targets.

