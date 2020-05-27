Manchester United get finances in order ahead of summer transfer window

Manchester United reportedly appear to be gearing up for a summer spending spree after they have withdrawn a large sum of money.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to want anywhere between three to five signings depending on what report is to be believed.

It’s likely such a number of signings will need a healthy budget and it seems as though United are prepared to hand him that despite the current climate.

The ongoing global health crisis has had a financial effect on football just as it has on every sector of the economy but Solskjaer had previously insisted his club can still bring in their targets.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is said to be the legendary Norwegian’s priority target of the summer and it’s likely he will take up the biggest chunk of any budget.

#mufc have withdrawn £140m of an available £150m from the revolving credit facility. This could potentially be for player acquisitions #mulive [reuters] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 27, 2020

There’s no guarantee it will outright be spent on signings but it is the most likely outcome given the Red Devils’ board’s promises.

It could be argued that the most realistic scenario is that some of the money will go to transfers and some of them will be used to shore up the club’s finances.

Given how players aren’t signed outright for the fees that are reported and that the figures are normally paid off over the course of a few years, Manchester United look set to still sign their targets.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.