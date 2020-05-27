Manchester United take a step closer to securing Odion Ighalo’s future

Manchester United are reportedly edging closer to successfully keeping ahold of Odion Ighalo amid the uncertainty over his future.

The powerful striker’s loan spell runs out imminently and normal circumstances would’ve meant he’d be leaving after the season concluded.

However, the ongoing global health crisis saw the Premier League suspended and so Ighalo’s deal would end before any potential resumption.

United were said to be keen on continuing to use the experienced Nigerian’s talent and it appears they are taking the necessary steps to ensure they can.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had signed him on loan in January from Shanghai Shenhua after depth was needed in the striker role.

According to Goal, the hope is that a conclusion will be negotiated over the next few days, with Shenhua more open to allowing Ighalo to extend his stay with the Red Devils.

It’s safe to say the former Watford man fared far better than many had anticipated he would do and it’s a credit to Solskjaer’s decision making when it comes to the transfer market.

Given how the upcoming transfer window is expected to start later than it normally would, it would make sense to prolong Ighalo’s deal and then revisit the decision in the summer.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.