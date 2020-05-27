Manchester United to sweeten Jadon Sancho deal with Alexis Sanchez offer

Manchester United are reportedly making the bizarre offer of handing Borussia Dortmund the opportunity to sign Alexis Sanchez as part of a transfer for Jadon Sancho.

The English prospect is high up on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wish-list and is understood to be the summer’s priority transfer target.

Sancho will likely be an expensive purchase but it’s one United seem hellbent on completing no matter the circumstances.

Sanchez has been on loan at Inter Milan all season and it’s safe to say he hasn’t done well enough to earn his spot back in Manchester.

Solskjaer is said to want to be rid of the experienced Chilean and so has made the somewhat ridiculous offer of offloading him to Dortmund.

The former Barcelona man doesn’t even really fit the type of signing people normally associate with Dortmund but then again, stranger things have happened in football.

The German giants do have a youthful side and so they may be tempted to bring in Sanchez for his experience, although it’s likely they’ll never pay his high wages.

There are already whispers floating around that Dortmund are preparing to move on from Sancho as fans speculate over why he has been on the bench in every match since the Bundesliga resumed.

