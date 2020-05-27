Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides squad fitness update ahead of potential restart

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has updated fans in regards to the players he’ll have available for selection once the anticipated Premier League restart happens.

Before the temporary suspension in play due to the ongoing global health crisis, the legendary Norwegian was without a few players for one reason or the other.

Despite that, United were on an 11 match unbeaten run and appeared to be on their way to achieving their target of the season in regards to a top-four finish.

Solskjaer has had a lot of criticism thrown his way but even his critics will have to keep quiet if he’s able to restore Champions League football to Old Trafford next season.

The main fitness concerns were to do with Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba but luckily it appears the Red Devils will have no problems.

Solskjær: "They’re [Pogba & Rashford] looking good, they’ve joined training now and they’ve done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood. When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 26, 2020

Fans may finally get the opportunity to see Rashford, Pogba, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes all feature in the same exciting starting XI.

If Manchester United are to have any hopes of meeting their aims for the season, it’s likely they’ll need all four fit and firing when action resumes.

Hopefully, they can all avoid injuries in the training sessions that have begun recently and so will be ready for the expected restart.

