Anthony Martial’s efficiency at Manchester United explained

Manchester United have seen the best out of Anthony Martial this season but despite that, the debate rages on about whether or not he can be the club’s first-choice striker.

The statistics certainly appear to be in his favour and while there are certainly more factors on what it takes to be a top-class forward, efficiency definitely is one of them.

Romelu Lukaku was constantly harrassed over his inability to finish chances and tendency to disappear on the big occasion despite the fact he would net 20 goals a season or more regularly.

Martial has been entrusted this season by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to lead the line and he has repaid the faith but question marks remain.

Manchester United’s need for depth in the position is obvious but do they buy a world-class striker to overtake the talented Frenchman or do they simply purchase someone who would provide cover only?

Anthony Martial's Efficiency since 14/15: 🟢 2019-20: +2.06 🟢 2018-19: +1.81 🟢 2017-18: +2.46 🟡 2016-17: +0.69 🟢 2015-16: +3.65 🟠 2014-15: –1.32 🟢 +1.56 – average (±1.56) 🟢 ×1.22 – xG conversion With better movement and service Martial can be a 25-30 goal forward. pic.twitter.com/nRc5UDFXtC — UtdArena. (@utdarena) May 27, 2020

There are definitely a few things Martial could work on but no one is the complete striker, particularly at his age.

The former AS Monaco man already knows his hold-up play needs to be better but despite playing in a support role this season, he’s still managed to grab 16 goals and five assists in 28 matches worth of minutes.

The signs are there that he will continue improving and should he remain fit over an extended period of time, there’s no reason why he can’t be Manchester United’s undisputed striker.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.