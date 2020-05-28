Eduardo Camavinga scouted by Marcel Bout, Man United keen on deal

Manchester United are set to rival Real Madrid for the signature of 17-year-old wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga, having scouted the player extensively over the past 12 months.

The talented midfielder, currently playing for French side Rennes, is one of the hottest properties on the football market, having set Ligue 1 on fire this season with his impressive performances.

Despite his tender years, the player dubbed ‘the new Paul Pogba’ leads the whole of Europe in terms of tackles made and tackles won this season and has recorded an impressive 88% pass accuracy.

Real Madrid are reported to be in pole position to sign the youngster, although they also remain interested in Pogba.

As reported here recently, Real have turned to Camavinga as a cheaper alternative to the 27-year-old, but Rennes have pushed the price up so high for the younger man – some reports saying as high as £60 million – that the difference in cost between the two is no longer all that great.

Metro ‘s sources claim the Red Devils are prepared to buy the player and loan him back for a season.

‘Metro.co.uk can reveal that Manchester United are in the running for Camavinga’s signature and have made more than a dozen checks on the midfielder in the last 12 months.

‘After receiving glowing reports from the club’s newly-widened French network of scouts, Marcel Bout, United’s head of global scouting, made a personal check on the teenager.

‘United are also of the opinion that a further season in France would aid Camavinga’s development but are wary they must pounce now as European football is in flux.

Metro also notes that with just two years left on his current deal, Rennes’ best opportunity to sell the player at top dollar would be in the next transfer window.

The outlet claims that ‘United believe a deal of around £25m is realistic’ despite the reported £60 million valuation.

However, of course, if that figure was attainable it would bring los Blancos back into the picture, which could potentially be a more attractive proposition for the player.

It is no secret that United are hoping to add a holding midfielder to their ranks this summer – this has been reported to be a priority ahead of a more advanced player such as Jack Grealish – and Camavinga must be high on the wish list.

As such, if Pogba does end up going to Spain, the ‘new Pogba’ could well find himself following in the footsteps of his role model and wearing the red shirt of Manchester United in the coming months.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.