Manchester United could keep Odion Ighalo for longer than anticipated

Manchester United will reportedly have their wishes come true as it seems as though Odion Ighalo will be allowed to stay for the foreseeable future.

The talented Nigerian’s parent club Shanghai Shenhua were originally said to be against the idea of allowing him to remain in Manchester beyond his current loan contract.

However, the change in attitude is believed to be linked with reports that claimed China weren’t allowing any foreign footballers back into the country until October at least.

If that turns out to be true then Shenhua would essentially be losing money for having Ighalo yet being unable to use him.

The situation has appeared to play into United’s hands and it seems as though they’re willing to take advantage of it.

According to Sky Sports, negotiations over Ighalo’s stay being extended are still ongoing but Shenhua are willing to allow him to stay with the Red Devils until the winter transfer window.

It was initially said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only wanted to extend the former Watford man’s stay until the end of the current season but he could be tempted by the January deadline instead.

The hope would be that by then Mason Greenwood would be fully ready to challenge Anthony Martial for the striker role or at the very least provide adequate cover.

