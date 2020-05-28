Manchester United eye up AS Monaco’s Pietro Pellegri
Home
First Team

Manchester United eye up AS Monaco’s Pietro Pellegri

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United are reportedly keen on AS Monaco’s Pietro Pellegri despite the news of Odion Ighalo’s loan spell being imminently extended.

The young Italian would be a direct threat to the talented Nigerian’s chances of staying at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

United certainly need depth in the forward position but there has been plenty of debate over whether that should come in the form of an experienced striker or one who’s young and upcoming.

Pellegri certainly fits the latter category and arguably the one that fits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer policy.

Then again, it was the legendary Norwegian who signed Ighalo alone, although there were rumours that only happened because he missed out on Erling Haaland.

There is one major question mark over Pellegri and that is his fitness as he has suffered countless injuries, missing around 350 days worth of action across two seasons.

Manchester United already have an injury-prone squad and are meant to move away from such players rather than add to their problems.

Given how Pellegri would be coming in to provide cover for Anthony Martial, it wouldn’t make sense to sign him if his fitness affects his ability to step up when necessary.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus