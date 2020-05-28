Manchester United eye up AS Monaco’s Pietro Pellegri

Manchester United are reportedly keen on AS Monaco’s Pietro Pellegri despite the news of Odion Ighalo’s loan spell being imminently extended.

The young Italian would be a direct threat to the talented Nigerian’s chances of staying at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

United certainly need depth in the forward position but there has been plenty of debate over whether that should come in the form of an experienced striker or one who’s young and upcoming.

Pellegri certainly fits the latter category and arguably the one that fits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer policy.

Then again, it was the legendary Norwegian who signed Ighalo alone, although there were rumours that only happened because he missed out on Erling Haaland.

#mufc are interested in AS Monaco’s Pietro Pellegri, and have been tracking him since he was 16 years old #mulive [di marzio] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 28, 2020

There is one major question mark over Pellegri and that is his fitness as he has suffered countless injuries, missing around 350 days worth of action across two seasons.

Manchester United already have an injury-prone squad and are meant to move away from such players rather than add to their problems.

Given how Pellegri would be coming in to provide cover for Anthony Martial, it wouldn’t make sense to sign him if his fitness affects his ability to step up when necessary.

