Manchester United given chance to approach Philippe Coutinho

Manchester United have reportedly been given the opportunity to begin negotiations with Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho as the summer window draws closer.

The former Liverpool man has consistently been linked with a move to Old Trafford ever since his stay in Spain was clearly not working out.

The versatile Brazilian has been on loan at Bayern Munich this whole season and while he has made a respectable amount of appearances, it’s believed he will return to the La Liga leaders.

Coutinho has done reasonably well in Germany, scoring nine goals and assisting eight times in 32 appearances across all competitions.

However, it’s safe to say he’s not putting in the type of performances that saw him rise to the top at Liverpool.

#mufc have been offered the chance to speak to Philippe Coutinho, but Solskjær is set to pass on the chance to sign him #mulive [espn] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 28, 2020

It makes sense for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to avoid signing Coutinho as he doesn’t suit the transfer policy set up in place.

The 27-year-old would also only have the right-wing spot to contend for at Manchester United and given how that spot is reserved for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, there’s no real room for him.

Barcelona are also notoriously difficult in negotiations so it’s likely Coutinho would only be sold for an unreasonable amount of money.

After all, they did sign him for around £130m so one would assume they won’t want to make a huge loss.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.