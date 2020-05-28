Teddy Sheringham, Dimitar Berbatov at odds over Paul Pogba

Two former Manchester United strikers have been having their say about Paul Pogba – and have completely opposite opinions.

Treble winner Teddy Sheringham has urged manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sell the Frenchman.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Sheringham suggested that Pogba’s mentality is not in keeping with the ethos that Solskjaer is trying to build at the club.

‘There’s been a lot of talk about him, you mention captains, when things weren’t going right in our time Roy Keane would put things right, he would drive our team on, he would dig deep, he would make sure we had a say in every game we played in because of his desire’ he said during a lockdown interview.

‘I think when you look at Paul Pogba, does he have the same mentality? Yes, he might be a talented boy but does he dig deep and get Manchester United out of the mire when the going gets tough?

‘For me the answer is no. He gives off the wrong vibe as a Manchester United player. Yes, it’s good to be cocky and arrogant at the right times, I would say Dwight Yorke had that, big smile on his face, cocky and arrogant, but he had a desire to do things right as well at the right times.

‘I think you’ve got to have that and I don’t think Paul Pogba gives you that.’

Sheringham concluded that it might be better for the club to cash in on Pogba and replace him with a player with ‘the right desire’.

‘I think he would be one that would need to go so you can get someone else in with the right mentality and the right desire and the Manchester United way to drive your team on to make sure you get out of the position you’re in and move the club forward.’

Sheringham, who scored 46 goals in 153 appearances for the Red Devils, joins a list of pundits such as Graeme Souness who have questioned Pogba’s mentality.

However, another former United striker, Dimitar Berbatov believes that the 27-year-old is criticised unfairly.

‘The criticism Pogba gets is unfair and he, like some other players, get criticised just for the sake of it, it doesn’t matter what he does’, the Bulgarian told Betfair via Goal.

‘He is doing everything he can to get fit and to help his team because I have seen first-hand how he used to train with us as a boy, with ambition and the aspiration to be one of the best.

‘So I don’t doubt his work ethic and desire to become even better. All he will want to do right now is play football, we are all human beings and as much as you try to avoid it, criticism always gets to you.’

