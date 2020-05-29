Manchester United stars work hard as top-four finish dream edges closer

Manchester United’s stars are looking sharp ahead of a return to Premier League action with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to end the season strongly.

English football was brought to a halt by the ongoing health crisis with the league typically wrapped up by this time of the year.

However, since March the Premier League has been temporarily suspended until it was reported a mid-June restart is on the cards.

Solskjaer’s job very much hangs in the balance but things have looked up for him lately after the 11 match unbeaten run that United went on before the break.

The Red Devils’ stars have returned to training recently and were just handed government permission to initiate contact training.

Solskjaer will have a fully fit squad to pick from when the action returns so long as no one suffers an injury in training.

With Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba returning to training, Manchester United’s hopes of a top-four finish suddenly look stronger.

The pair have been out of the action of late for various reasons but it seems they’ve shrugged off their respective issues to return just back in time.

United have just nine games remaining and they will need a strong finish to ensure they secure a top-four spot.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety.