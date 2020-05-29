Manchester United’s likely fixture list for Project Restart

Manchester United know at least one date and one opponent for the coming weeks as the FA have announced provisional dates for the completion of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils’ quarter final clash with Norwich City is scheduled to take place on the weekend of June 27th/28th.

The Premier League has also confirmed that it intends to restart matches on June 17th – with the two ‘games in hand’ of Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal being the first to take place.

It is then expected that United’s trip to Spurs will be televised live on Friday 19th June.

The Premier League has also stated its intention to complete all matches by 1st August and the FA have scheduled dates for the semi-finals and final of the cup, all of which allows us to make a fairly accurate prediction of United’s remaining domestic fixtures.

As for the Europa League, UEFA have stated their intention to complete the tournament in August. Dates are expected to be staggered with the Champions League, making prediction difficult but it may be that two matches per week would be played leading up to the final on or around August 24th.

If United go all the way in both the FA Cup and Europa League, they potentially have 18 matches to play in a football bonanza lasting around nine weeks.

When the Premier League will start its 2020/21 season is still undecided, but it is likely to be pushed back toward the end of August or even the beginning of September to allow clubs to complete the current season’s fixtures.

With all that in mind, here is a revised fixture list for Manchester United based on what we know so far (confirmed and semi-confirmed dates in bold):

Friday June 19th: Premier League – Spurs (A)

June 23rd/24th: Premier League – Sheffield United (H)

June 27/28 FA Cup Quarter Final – Norwich City (A)

June 30th/July 1st: Premier League – Brighton (A)

July 4th/5th: Premier League – Bournemouth (H)

July 7th/8th: Premier League – Aston Villa (A)

July 11th/12th: Premier League – Southampton (H)

July 14th/15th: Premier League – Crystal Palace (A)

July 18th/19th: FA Cup Semi-Final – (N)

July 21st/22nd: Premier League – West Ham United (H)

July 25th/26th: Premier League – Leicester City (A)

August 1st: FA Cup Final – (N)

August 3rd: Europa League Round of 16 2nd Leg – LASK (H)

August 6th: Europa League Quarter Final 1st Leg

August 10th: Europa League Quarter Final 2nd Leg

August 13th: Europa League Semi Final 1st Leg

August 17th: Europa League Semi Final 2nd Leg

August 24th: Europa League Final

August 29th: First Premier League game of 2020/21 season?