Federico Bernardeschi could offer Manchester United a good Jadon Sancho alternative

Manchester United could have an interesting backup option to Jadon Sancho after it emerged that Juventus’ Federico Bernardeschi wants to play in the Premier League.

The versatile 26-year-old was a regular starter for Massimiliano Allegri at Juve but has struggled to feature under Maurizio Sarri, starting just 10 games this season following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

And with January signing Dejan Kulusevski returning from his loan back to Brescia in the summer, competition for the right wing berth in Turin will be even fiercer, prompting Bernardeschi to start exploring other options.

‘There is still a slice of the season to play, which could change the situation, but the chances that Bernardeschi and Juve’s roads are divided are concrete’, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

‘Federico wants to play more, because next summer there will be the European Championships and he doesn’t want to miss the boat. So he has asked for guarantees that Juventus cannot give him right now.’

‘His attentions are mainly focused on the Premier League. Federico … feels ready to have an important experience abroad. Arsenal, United and Chelsea are among the clubs involved.’

The report goes on to suggest that Bernardeschi could be part of a swap deal involving Paul Pogba – but also potentially other United players.

‘Juventus could strike up interesting negotiations…At United there is Paul Pogba, who is the dream (but very difficult to achieve) of the Old Lady’s fans, but there are also other palatable players.

‘Bernardeschi arrived at Juventus with the idea of staying a long time, but the change of manager has slowed down his growth path. In the coming months he will find out if he can still work with Sarri or whether it is better to have a change of scene.’

The Italian international can certainly consider himself unlucky to have lost his place in Juve’s lineup since Sarri arrived and would be a very interesting alternative to Sancho as a solution to United’s right wing problem. And with a market value of just £25 million, he would represent a considerably less expensive option than the Englishman.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.