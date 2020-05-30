Inter Milan confirm extension of Alexis Sanchez’s loan

Alexis Sanchez will see out the rest of this season at Inter Milan after the Italian club agreed to extend his loan deal.

The Serie A side are reportedly paying £100,000 per week of Sanchez’s £350,000 wages but he has managed just two Serie A starts for the Nerazzurri this season, having missed a significant part of the campaign with a peroneus tendon injury.

The existing loan deal was due to expire on June 30th and whilst Sanchez and the Red Devils would be happy for the loan to continue, there were concerns that Inter might say ‘thanks, but no thanks’ after the 31-year-old’s disappointing spell in Italy.

However, according to Sky Sport Italia via forzaitalianfootball.com, the Nerazzurri’s sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed that the club will keep the Chilean until the current campaign is completed.

‘We want to keep everyone, including Alexis Sanchez. We are counting on him in the coming months’ Ausillo said.

‘He was out injured for quite a while, but he did well before that in matches against Barcelona and Sampdoria. I saw the Sanchez from his best campaigns in Udine and Arsenal.

‘He didn’t have a lot of time, but he now has the chance to show his value and then we will make a decision on him.’

The director also confirmed that the club had already triggered a one-year extension to former Red Devil Ashley Young’s contract.

Sanchez’s loan extension is excellent news for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Not only does it give Sanchez a chance to prove his value to Inter, but any return to form could increase the likelihood that Sanchez could be sold – or even resurrect his career at Old Trafford.

