Jadon Sancho wants Premier League move this summer

Jadon Sancho wants to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to German outlet spox.com.

The 20-year-old is Manchester United’s top transfer target this summer and would bring a world class option to the right wing position for the first time since the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham wore the famous number 7 shirt.

With Dortmund insisting that they will not drop Sancho’s £100 million plus price following the pandemic, however, there has been uncertainty as to whether a deal can be done.

‘Sancho… is seeking a return to the English Premier League based on information from Goal and SPOX’, the report claims.

‘An extension of his contract dated 2022 is not an option for the 20-year-old.

‘Chelsea and Manchester United in particular are showing interest in the offensive player, who has scored 14 goals in 26 games in the current Bundesliga season and laid on 17 more goals.’

However, according to goal.com, both United and Chelsea are concerned that it would not seem right to be spending £100 million on a single player in the current circumstances.

‘There are concerns behind the scenes … that lavish spending may be a bad look amid an ongoing economic crisis. Moreover, extra costs associated with the coronavirus shutdown are still likely to play out over the coming months’ the outlet reports.

‘Before the public health crisis, United were at the front of the queue for Sancho and there was confidence that a deal could be done in the summer.

‘Clubs will now have to be creative to find alternative arrangements to sign players like Sancho; loans and swaps are likely to be discussed instead of large transfer fees in the coming months.

Dortmund tried previously to negotiate a swap deal for Sancho that included Mason Greenwood, but the Red Devils would not entertain the idea.

It will certainly help United’s cause if the England international agitates for a move as the Spox report claims, but it is impossible to say how this one will pan out as the COVID-19 crisis has catapulted football into uncharted territory as far as finances are concerned.

Sancho’s camp are reportedly convinced that an offer will arrive this summer but it is unlikely to be close to the £100 million plus figure that Dortmund are demanding.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.