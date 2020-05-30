Three new forwards added to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s shopping list – the week reviewed
Three new forwards added to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s shopping list – the week reviewed

There are some fresh names in the Manchester United rumour mill this week, with one in particular looking like a very interesting prospect. Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard has been explaining why he’s been so … rubbish. Here’s a round up of this week’s top stories in case you missed them.

1. Attacking players have dominated the transfer rumours this week, one of whom is Bournemouth’s Josh King, who nearly joined in January:

Manchester United in difficult position in race for Joshua King

2. With time running out for Odion Ighalo’s move to be made permanent, Monaco’s Pietro Pellegri is another striker added to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s list of possible replacements:

Manchester United eye up AS Monaco’s Pietro Pellegri

3. It started off as a swap offer for Paul Pogba, but it’s now being reported that Juventus’ winger Federico Bernardeschi wants a Premier League move anyway. An interesting alternative to Jadon Sancho?:

Federico Bernardeschi could offer Manchester United a good Jadon Sancho alternative

4. With all eyes on the Bundesliga, Kai Havertz was winning himself plenty of admirers before his injury yesterday. United have shown interest, but there are a lot of things standing in the way of this one:

Kai Havertz to Manchester United: complex but possible

5. And one last transfer story this week was the news that United’s head scout Marcel Bout has been watching Rennes’ starlet Eduardo Camavinga and it looks like we are serious about this one:

Eduardo Camavinga scouted by Marcel Bout, Man United keen on deal

6. Paul Pogba is a player who always divides opinions and this week two former United stars Teddy Sheringham and Dimitar Berbatov couldn’t have been further apart in their evaluations of the Frenchman:

Teddy Sheringham, Dimitar Berbatov at odds over Paul Pogba

7. One person to criticise Jesse Lingard this week was Jesse himself. Read what he has to say about why he’s not been playing well:

Jesse Lingard admits he hasn’t been pushing himself

8. We’ve almost forgotten the constant speculation that used to surround Mauricio Pochettino joining United, but are we right to have nailed our colours so firmly to the Solskjaer mast? This feature article compares the two managers and draws some interesting conclusions:

Would Manchester United regret letting Mauricio Pochettino join another club?

9. Somebody loves Alexis Sanchez after all. Inter Milan’s sporting director has confirmed that they are going to keep him until the end of the season, here’s what he had to say:

Inter Milan confirm extension of Alexis Sanchez’s loan

10. And finally, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given us all the latest injury news as we get to within three weeks of seeing the Red Devils back in action:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides squad fitness update ahead of potential restart

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.

