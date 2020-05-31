Man United battle Real Madrid for Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos

Manchester United are to battle Real Madrid for the signature of Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos, according to The Sunday Mirror (physical edition).

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for the Spanish side this season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists following a €15 million (£13.5m) move from French side Olympique Marseille last summer.

His performances have already been reported to have attracted the interest of los Blancos and Borussia Dortmund, but the Red Devils are now said to have joined the hunt.

The Argentinian international has a €70 million (£62m) buyout clause but it is believed that with just one year left on his contract, Sevilla are now willing to listen for offers of around £40 million.

If reports are to be believed, it would seem that United are determined to put together a comprehensive list of alternative targets in case they are unsuccessful in landing top target Jadon Sancho.

Schalke’s Rabbi Matondo, Juventus’ Federico Bernardeschi, Valencia’s Ferran Torres, Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Tete have all also been linked with a transfer to fill the right wing slot at Old Trafford this summer.

Borussia Dortmund are playing hardball over Sancho and have made it clear they will not drop their £110 million valuation of the player despite the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has made it equally clear that he believes £100 milion transfers are unrealistic in the current climate and it would seem the club are determined to find a solution to their problems on the right side at a realistic price over the coming months.

