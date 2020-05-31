Man United fans not impressed with Paul Pogba swap offers

With thirteen different players reportedly offered to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba, fans have been expressing their opinion about the prospective deals on the table.

Thirteen players – Julian Draxler, Angel di Maria, James Rodriguez, Martin Odegaard, Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz, Douglas Costa, Miralem Pjanic, Alex Sandro, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Bernardeschi, Gonzalo Higuain and Adrien Rabiot – have all reportedly been offered to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba by Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus.

The Peoples Person asked fans on Facebook ‘Would any of these Pogba swaps interest you if you were United manager?’

Most of the hundreds of respondents seemed insulted and irritated by the swaps on offer.

‘All these teams can go screw themselves for offering their deadwood. The best of all is PSG for offering Di Maria. Clearly lack of respect for offering such derisory offers. Shows how low other teams view Woodward.’

‘Most of those players are non-performers at their respective teams and don’t make the starting 11. If Juventus really want Pogba, they must give us Paulo Dybala. Full Stop.’

‘Wouldn’t swap Pogba for anyone, none of them come close to Pogba’s ability. I’d happily keep Pogba and see how he works in midfield with Bruno.’

‘Why would United want to take any player that these teams would want to give away? If they aren’t good enough for them then they aren’t good enough for United. If they want Pogba and we want to get rid, then put up the money or stay away.’

The only names that interested fans on the list were Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard and Juve’s Miralem Pjanic and Federico Bernardeschi.

‘Martin Odegaard, one for the future.’

‘Pjanic is negotiable in this situation but the rest are not even to be mentioned due to their position, ages and performance.’

‘Bernardeschi from Juventus: absolute team player and is quite a good at his art and work too.’

Fans were rightly amused and bewildered at the recent reports that United flop Di Maria has been offered back to the club.

‘Di snake Maria is not even an option, that motherf—-r doesn’t deserve to be even linked with the club ever again.’

‘Angel Di Maria sounds like a great swap deal. His family will like it in Manchester.’

In answer to the follow-up question ‘If not, which player(s) from these three clubs would you take in exchange for the Frenchman?’, various names were mentioned.

‘Valverde and Asensio from Real or Mbappe from PSG’.

‘From PSG I would take Neymar and money. From Madrid I would take Vinicius Jr, Varane and money. From Juventus, none – only money.’

‘Not one of the above is worth a player of Pogba’s ability. PSG we need Mbappe as part exchange. Real Madrid we need Varane and Vinicius Jr. Juventus – De Ligt, Paulo Dybala. Pogba is a world class player and best midfielder there is in the current football world.’

