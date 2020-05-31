Manchester United keeping a close eye on Timo Werner

Manchester United have reportedly come to a decision on RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner’s future and whether or not to pursue the highly sought after target.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be on the lookout for depth in his attacking ranks and the talented German is believed to be amongst his options.

Werner has seemingly hinted at potentially leaving his home nation with Liverpool and Chelsea also said to be keen on his future.

United are linked with a move as well but perhaps not as strong as others since their reported priority target is Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Solskjaer is also edging towards wrapping up an extended loan move for Odion Ighalo who has impressed since joining in January.

It makes sense Manchester United would be keeping an eye on Werner just as it makes equal sense to not make him a priority.

The striker position does need some depth but it’s not the most important area of the field that needs to be addressed just yet.

If Ighalo’s loan is confirmed then there’s no desperation over a new striker as Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are options there too.

In a worst-case scenario, Marcus Rashford could also feature up top and now the position is suddenly looking strong enough.

