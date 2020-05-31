Manchester United’s Paul Pogba head and shoulders above the rest

Manchester United fans have obviously been excited with the anticipated return of the Premier League but they’ve been equally excited with the return of Paul Pogba and for good reason.

Supporters are licking their lips over the prospect of the world-class talent pairing up with Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

The Portuguese fan-favourite has been incredible since his move from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

However, Pogba surprisingly still tops a remarkable statistic despite playing just 520 minutes in the Premier League and making just two assists.

Of course, the dazzling Frenchman has been absent for much of the season due to injury and that’s what makes this statistic so shocking.

📊Stat zone: Season statistics to date in the Premier League for @ManUtd. [MU] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/oxV8qoOpNH — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 31, 2020

In the statistic shown above, Pogba has completed the most through balls for Manchester United in the Premier League despite missing so much action.

One would imagine Bruno would’ve overtaken his talented teammate had he been given more time but the former Juventus man is lightyears ahead of his other teammates.

It’s yet another reason why fans should be even more excited about Pogba’s return to the starting XI as it will likely mean more penetrative football.

In that sense, he perfectly fits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics which is to play attacking, direct football at an intense speed.

