Paul Pogba still a part of Manchester United’s plans

Manchester United reportedly very much want to keep Paul Pogba as he is still in their plans for the future.

The talented Frenchman returned to Old Trafford during Jose Mourinho’s era for a then world-record fee.

Pogba had departed United after failing to see eye to eye with Sir Alex Ferguson in regards to his playing time.

It was then believed that the person at the heart of the issue was actually the former Juventus man’s agent Mino Raiola.

The Red Devils have since locked horns with the notorious representative many times and it doesn’t seem like it will end anytime soon.

Pogba is very much in #mufc's plans, and there is a feeling inside the club that Mino Raiola is the only person who wants a transfer, rather than the player himself #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 31, 2020

That may be the way Pogba feels now but he had surprisingly and publicly admitted last summer that he wishes for a new challenge with Real Madrid said to be the desired destination.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed to hold onto the world-class midfielder until now but the upcoming transfer window is gearing up to be a telling one.

Raiola is well known for pushing clients to leave their clubs whenever possible in order to secure a fee for himself.

Talks of a departure have slowly cooled and it seems there’s a decent chance Pogba will remain in the end.

