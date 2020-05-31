Real Madrid hint they’re not interested in Paul Pogba

Manchester United fans can breathe a sigh of relief after reports emerged of Real Madrid’s interest in Paul Pogba seemingly coming to an end.

The world-class Frenchman has been on the Spanish giant’s radar for quite some time now with the potential move being the biggest transfer saga of the past few years.

United re-signed Pogba during Jose Mourinho’s era but trouble seemingly follows him everywhere as he struggles to ever break free from criticism.

The former Juventus man has, according to some, never hit the heights of his days in Italy despite moving to Old Trafford for a then world-record fee.

Either way, Madrid have consistently kept a close eye on Pogba but this latest development suggests they’re no longer even considering him.

#mufc are yet to receive an offer from Real Madrid for Pogba and no talks are ongoing #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 31, 2020

It makes sense that if there was ever a time to kill off interest in Pogba it would be now given the current global health crisis.

Most football clubs are expected to be hit badly financially and so a quieter than usual transfer window is anticipated.

Madrid would need to gamble a lot of money during uncertain times to sign Pogba and it doesn’t appear to be a risk worth taking.

Of course, they could still make a move later but such a transfer needs a lot of work and given how they haven’t even opened negotiations, it’s very unlikely a transfer will materialise this summer.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.