Bizarre Kai Havertz transfer report seems way off base

The Sun is running an exciting but unlikely story that Manchester United are preparing a £50 million bid for Bundesliga ace Kai Havertz.

The talented 20-year-old has had another fine season for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists across all competitions this season.

And whilst it is no doubt true, as The Sun claims, that the Red Devils would love to add Havertz to their squad, it seems highly improbable that they are ‘leading the race’ to sign him or that they are ‘expected to start with a £50million offer but may need to go further to get their man.’

The fact is that as with Borussia Dortmund and Jadon Sancho, Leverkusen believe their player is worth in excess of €100 million (£90m) and are unwilling to negotiate on that price.

The German international’s market value according to Transfermarkt – which is generally the value used as a starting point in negotiations – is €81 million (£72m).

Every single top club in the world has been linked with Havertz in recent months, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus, Chelsea and Manchester City.

So why The Sun thinks Leverkusen would sell the playmaker to United at half price – or why United would make such a bid – is a mystery.

The report also claims that ‘United see [other prospective signing Jadon] Sancho … playing down the right, so Havertz would probably be on the left — with Marcus Rashford through the middle.’

This is also an unusual claim, since Havertz has only ever played two matches on the left wing, which were as far back as 2017 when he was just 17 years old.

Perhaps reporter Alan Nixon knows something we don’t, because this is one of the most unlikely transfer stories to appear in the mainstream media for some time.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.