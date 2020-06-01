Fabrizio Romano confirms Odion Ighalo loan extension at Manchester United

Manchester United star Odion Ighalo will remain at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist is famous for always being spot on with his transfer news, typically announcing major transfers before they’re confirmed by clubs.

United have reportedly been pursuing an extension to Ighalo’s loan for some time now and it seems they’ve finally managed to breakthrough in negotiations.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems keen to hold onto the experienced Nigerian despite Marcus Rashford‘s return from a long-term injury.

Ighalo’s club Shanghai Shenhua may have reconsidered their initial decision to not loan him after reports emerged that no foreigners will be allowed in China until October.

Odion Ighalo’s loan to Manchester United will be extended until January. Total agreement reched with Shanghai Shenhua. The player has pushed to stay and the Chinese club just accepted United conditions to extend his loan. Official soon. Here we go! 🔴 #MUFC #ManUnited #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2020

Ighalo quickly became a fan-favourite due to his love and passion for the club as well as his solid performances since joining in January.

The temporary suspension of the Premier League meant the former Watford man would be leaving the club without truly getting a chance to say goodbye.

Some fans were hoping Manchester United would purchase Ighalo outright but it seems Solskjaer prefers a more temporary measure.

Keeping the powerful striker on until January appears to be a move that works for all parties so it’s not too big a surprise that negotiations have ended successfully.

