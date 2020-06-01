Jadon Sancho hat trick sends Man United fans into meltdown

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho scored his first ever hat trick for Borussia Dortmund against Paderborn yesterday.

It was the first start for the 20-year-old since the Bundesliga resumed after the coronavirus lockdown and he celebrated it in fine style.

After a goalless first half, the floodgates opened for Dortmund as they netted six past the relegation-threatened Paderborn side, who showed why they are six points adrift at the bottom by producing some woeful defending.

Sancho’s performance, including his goals, can be seen in this YouTube video:

After his first goal, Sancho took off his shirt to reveal a ‘Justice For George Floyd T-shirt’. He was subsequently booked for removing his shirt.

Sancho’s was the first hat trick by an English player in another major European league since 1989 when former Luton player Brian Stein bagged three in the French Ligue 1.

Posting on Instagram after the game, the England international said ‘Delighted to get my first career hat trick, a bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change.

‘We shouldn’t fear speaking out for what’s right, we have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd’

Manchester United fans watching the winger’s performance were drooling at the prospect of seeing Sancho line up for the Red Devils next season. One wrote:

‘A front line of Rashford- Martial- Sancho. Supported by Pogba and Bruno is maybe even stronger than Sir Alex final team in terms of potential.’

