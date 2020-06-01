Manchester United fans react to Odion Ighalo’s loan extension

Manchester United fans were certainly pleased to see their club officially announce that Odion Ighalo was set to stay for the foreseeable future.

Plenty of reports emerged stating the Nigerian striker would be allowed to remain in Manchester for longer than his initial loan had stated.

Shanghai Shenhua were believed to be against the extension at the start but reports claimed China were not going to allow foreigners into the country until October, leaving the club helpless.

United pounced on the circumstances and asked to extend Ighalo’s loan until January and finally announced the news earlier today.

The former Watford man quickly became a fan-favourite after making an impressive start to his career at Old Trafford.

Most supporters didn’t want to see Ighalo leave in the current circumstances and some even wanted him permanently signed.

However, a loan deal works out in the interest of all parties and is the more sensible decision by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After all, Ighalo providing cover in the striker position until January allows Manchester United to focus their attentions elsewhere.

It also means by the time 2021 comes around, Mason Greenwood may be ready to take over the role of being Anthony Martial‘s understudy.

