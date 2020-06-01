Manchester United fans react to Victor Lindelof’s training error

Some Manchester United fans took it upon themselves to voice their frustrations with Victor Lindelof after a clip from training was released.

The former Benfica man has never truly won over the Old Trafford crowd with his ability being questioned in cycles.

Whenever Lindelof would play well, criticism would disappear but the second he had an average game, not even a poor one, and some would be calling for him to be sold.

There are no matches ongoing at the minute due to the temporary suspension of the Premier League but some supporters have used a clip from a training ground as an excuse to highlight the Swede’s faults.

Lindelof has made up part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice centre-back pairing, playing alongside new signing Harry Maguire.

https://twitter.com/RiZzyUTD/status/1267488850332594176?s=20

Please please don’t tell me that is 18 year old Mason Greenwood bodying our centre back pic.twitter.com/4ds36bJpvJ — 𝘿𝙎 ‘ (@LzzDayan) June 1, 2020

Greenwood is a big baller but Lindelof looks very suspect I can’t lie pic.twitter.com/85yzLCmp7i — Daniel🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@danielogoun7) June 1, 2020

I ❤️ Mason but Lindelof is killin me rn pic.twitter.com/KaaD45DXEN — Steve Arnott (@LaPiochey) June 1, 2020

I'd back myself after a bag of cans and a dodgy curry to get past Lindelof. Axel/Bailly are superior centre backs. https://t.co/1r9A5y95V9 — Enda Higgins (@endahiggins88) June 1, 2020

Speaks volumes about Lindelof. Poor and weak. We should be breaking the bank for Koulibaly #mufc https://t.co/AS0YJE48mH — Mack The Knife (@IdMjones) June 1, 2020

It seems as though Lindelof is cursed with the same fate the likes of which Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo all endured.

These three centre-backs have had varying degrees and phases of success but were criticised nonetheless and could do no good.

Only a few fans praised Mason Greenwood’s positive display of talent in the clip instead of attacking Lindelof or calling for him to be moved on.

