Manchester United’s search for a striker hasn’t ended despite Odion Ighalo extension

Manchester United are reportedly keeping their eye out for a striker despite extending Odion Ighalo’s loan for the foreseeable future.

The talented Nigerian’s initial loan would’ve ended recently had it not been for Shanghai Shenhua’s late agreement to allow him to remain at Old Trafford until January.

Many United fans were excited over the move and praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but many anticipated it meant the search for a striker was over.

The belief was that the legendary Norwegian would press on to address more prioritised positions such as the right-wing with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho a major target.

However, this report from the Times claims the search for a forward hasn’t ended with the Red Devils still keen on adding to their ranks.

#mufc are expected to press ahead with plans to sign a striker this summer despite the extension of Odion Ighalo's loan. Moussa Dembélé is among the club's targets, and Timo Werner's situation is being monitored #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 1, 2020

An additional striker means one of two things- either Solskjaer is preparing for a shift in formation or he’s concerned by the injury proneness of his squad.

Anthony Martial does have the tendency to pick up a niggle or a knock here or three so perhaps there’d be no harm in signing another forward.

However, it does raise question marks over Mason Greenwood’s future and so a change in formation would probably make more sense.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.