Jesse Lingard planning move to Italy as fans rejoice

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is considering a move to Italy, according to The Independent.

Lingard’s poor performances have seen him become a fringe player at United and speculation has been mounting that the Red Devils will seek to offload him in the summer.

And in a shocking interview in Adidas Home Team’s The Huddle via The Mirror recently, the 27-year-old admitted ‘I didn’t really push myself last season’.

However, statistics recently revealed that there had only been one seven game patch in the last five seasons when Lingard produced an above average performance for a player in his position.

Many United fans have lost faith in Lingard and it has appeared recently that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shares their concerns.

Solskjaer was filmed appearing to shout ‘Jesse. One more time and you’re f£#(ing off’ in a January Carabao Cup match against Man City.

In February the boss told MUTV that Lingard’s standard has to improve.

Solskjær on Pereira and Lingard: "There's more and more competition for places. Your standard has to improve." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 23, 2020

And now it would appear that the England international has got the message and is plotting a move to Italy.

‘Jesse Lingard has been in regular contact with Chris Smalling and Ashley Young about what Italy is like. The midfielder is greatly tempted by a move to Serie A’ claims reporter Miguel Delaney.

‘Sources say Lingard was even setting his mind on it before the crisis. Milan are one club said to be interested.

‘Like his manager and everyone else, mind, Lingard has since had a lot to time to think about the future.’

Lingard recently appointed the infamous Mino Raiola to be his agent, which prompted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano to speculate that ‘I think when a player goes with Mino Raiola, it’s because he wants to change clubs.’

It was reported that Raiola offered the Warrington-born man to AC Milan in January.

Fans have taken to social media in their droves to celebrate the player’s possible departure.

It really does seem as if it could be the end of the road for the academy graduate at Old Trafford, with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish likely to replace him, according to the same Independent report.

Lingard is now valued at just £15 million.

