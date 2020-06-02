Man United fans in fine voice ridiculing Raheem Sterling transfer rumours

Manchester United fans are bewildered at recent reports linking Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling with a move across the city.

It all started with an ‘exclusive’ report by The Independent’s Miguel Delaney claiming that United’s data analytics department has earmarked Sterling as a potential target should City’s UEFA ban be upheld.

Delaney states that Sterling is ‘one name suddenly high up in priority, and who the analytics department have been working on.

‘If he becomes available, United will go for him.

‘However, he is still much likelier to go to Real Madrid if he does leave City.’

This rather wishy washy exclusive was inevitably picked up by most of the mainstream press and has dominated the headlines over the last 24 hours.

United fans, however, do not seem impressed. Tweets have included:

‘He’s already at United. Living in AWB’s back pocket.’

‘He’s garbage mate. Can’t finish his dinner.’

‘Is Dominic Cummings doing sports reporting now?’

‘2020 is really weird’

‘The daftest football transfer rumour for quite some time.’

‘Nothing more than a backup for Tahith Chong if he comes.’

He’s already at United, still living in AWB back pocket — Zakariya🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇩 (@SlabheadUtd) June 2, 2020

He’s garbage mate!!?? Can’t finish his dinner — Jonny Mulligan (@Mulletgun1) June 2, 2020

2020 really weird — 🛑United Gravy🛑 (@utdGravy) June 2, 2020

Dominic Cummings doing sports reporting now? — Harry Worth (@Harry_Worth79) June 2, 2020

The daftest transfer rumour for quite some time — Andyutd08 (@andyutd08) June 2, 2020

Nothing more than a backup for Tahith Chong if he comes — 🔰Gordon – MUFC 🔴⚪️⚫️ (@GordonW1906) June 2, 2020

If there is any truth whatsoever to Delaney’s report, it begs the question as to what else the eight man strong Data Analytics department at Old Trafford has come up with since it was set up by executive vice chairman Ed Woodward earlier this year. The possibilities are frightening.

