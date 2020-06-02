Manchester United end search for world-class striker for this reason

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to focus his attentions elsewhere this transfer window rather than on a striker.

The legendary Norwegian just wrapped up an extension on Odion Ighalo’s loan move and so perhaps that convinced him other positions are more in need of attention.

The talented Nigerian’s loan deal would’ve expired a few days back had it not been extended until January 2021.

United initially signed Ighalo back in the last winter transfer window in a deal that was meant to last until the summer.

However, in the current uncertain times, Solskjaer has opted to go with what can be considered as the safe option in keeping the former Watford man on board for longer.

Solskjær is ready to delay the signing of a top-class centre-forward to focus attention and funds on other targets such as Jadon Sancho #mulive [evening standard] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 2, 2020

Having said that, extending Ighalo’s stay makes sense for all three parties and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho will be a deal that will require a lot of work to complete.

While Manchester United are believed to be one of the clubs who will survive the financial hit caused by the global health crisis, spending a lot this summer is still probably too big a risk to take.

However, Solskjaer will still want to bring in a key target and so that target being Sancho makes sense given how he is the ideal candidate for the right-wing position.

