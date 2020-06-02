Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho speak out against racism

Manchester United stars have been speaking out against racisim in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd in the United States.

Floyd was an African-American man whose death has sparked civil unrest. A post-mortem confirmed that he died from asphyxia (lack of oxygen), after a Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck for several minutes during an arrest, as Floyd repeatedly said ‘I can’t breathe’.

Paul Pogba has taken to Instagram to express his horror at what happened.

‘During the past few days I have thought a lot about how to express my feelings about what happened in Minneapolis.

I felt anger, pity, hatred, indignation, pain, sadness.

Sadness for George and for all black people who suffer from racism EVERY DAY!

Whether in football, at work, at school, ANYWHERE!

This has to stop, once and for all! Not tomorrow or the next day, it has to end TODAY!

Violent acts of racism can no longer be tolerated.

I can’t tolerate

I won’t tolerate

WE WON’T TOLERATE

Racism is ignorance

LOVE is intelligence

STOP the silence

STOP racism

#NoToRacismWeAllOne

#JusticeForFloyd

#GeorgeFloyd

#BlackLivesMatter’

Marcus Rashford has also called for action on Instagram.

‘I know you guys haven’t heard from me in a few days. I’ve been trying to process what is going on in the world. At a time I’ve been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to me more divided than ever. People are hurting and people need answers.

Black lives matter.

Black culture matters.

Black communities matter.

We matter.

#justiceforgeorgefloyd

#justiceforahmaudarbery

#justiceforbreonnataylor’

Another player who Manchester United fans hope will be joining Rashford and Pogba at Old Trafford next season is Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, who took off his shirt after scoring his first goal against Paderborn on Sunday to reveal a ‘Justice for George Floyd’ t-shirt.

Sancho also took to Instagram, saying ‘Delighted to get my first career hat trick, a bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change.

We shouldn’t fear speaking out for what’s right, we have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! ❤️ #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd 🙏🏼’

