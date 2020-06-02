Photo: What Manchester United’s away kit for 20/21 season could look like

Manchester United fans have been given a rough idea of what the 20/21 season’s away shirt may look like and it’s safe to say it’s a little out of tradition.

Of course, no kits have been officially released by the club but there has been plenty of speculation over what those at Old Trafford will wear next season.

United’s away shirt for this season has been a sort of beige ceramic colour and stood out from past designs.

Their third kit was black with a subtle rose print while training kits were red, grey, blue and black depending on the situation.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating what next campaign’s kits will look like as they look forward to fresh beginnings.

The potentially green kit would be interesting as it’s not something that has come up in Manchester United’s recent history.

Fans last responded well to an away kit when it was the silky white colour that Robin van Persie is often remembered for when he won the club’s 20th title.

Although the 17/18 season’s third kit was actually made by fans, many didn’t really purchase it as there was no fashion to it, so to speak.

Hopefully, Adidas can pleasantly surprise fans with their designs this year and more importantly it can be a shirt remembered for winning trophies.

