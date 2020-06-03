Andy Cole praises Odion Ighalo after loan extension confirmation

Manchester United legend Andy Cole is clearly a fan of Odion Ighalo, praising the player’s different qualities in comparison to the club’s other strikers.

The talented Nigerian joined in January on a loan that was just about to expire before it was extended until the next winter transfer window.

United clearly believe in Ighalo and hope he can continue contributing in the same impressive way he has done since joining.

Cole was a striker at Old Trafford himself and knows exactly what it takes to be a successful goalscorer at the club.

Anthony Martial is the Red Devils’ first-choice striker but Ighalo has shown how he can contribute in a different manner.

Andy Cole on Ighalo: “He’s totally different to Rashford and Martial. Bringing in Odion has been a big plus – He can better receive the ball back to goal and always runs in the box which is what you need as a centre forward.” #mufc pic.twitter.com/y6uY7SJZLb — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 2, 2020

One of the main criticisms thrown at Martial has been his inability to hold up the ball or at least the inconsistency in being able to do so.

It’s certainly an aspect of his game Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has instructed him to work on but for now, Ighalo offers that superbly.

More importantly than just providing something different, the former Watford man has netted several times since joining and proved himself capable at providing cover when needed.

With Ighalo’s future now wrapped up, the Red Devils can focus their attentions elsewhere at more important positions.

