Birmingham City set demands for Manchester United target Jude Bellingham

Manchester United will reportedly have to change their approach if they hope to sign Birmingham City’s star Jude Bellingham.

The exciting teenager is in demand across Europe this summer with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal also keen on his signature.

United lost out to the German giants during their pursuit of Erling Haaland and so they’ll be hoping history doesn’t repeat itself.

Bellingham is believed to have been told he would have a role to play in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team rather than being demoted to the U23 or U18 levels.

The first-team’s midfield is already well-stocked so it will be interesting to see how the legendary Norwegian plans to fit him in.

According to ESPN, while Birmingham concede they’ll have to sell Bellingham, they only wish to do so for more guaranteed cash rather than what the Red Devils have been willing to do so far.

It’s understood those at Old Trafford wanted to pay for the young prospect in a series of installments but given the current situation in the world, the club wants more upfront cash.

The ongoing global health crisis has caused financial trouble for many clubs and so that has forced Birmingham’s hand a little.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.