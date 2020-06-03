Bruno Fernandes praises Paul Pogba ahead of Premier League return

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes only had positive things to say about his new teammate Paul Pogba ahead of an expected return to Premier League action.

The Portuguese talent moved to Old Trafford back in January but never got to feature alongside the French midfielder during an impress 11 match unbeaten run.

Pogba has suffered from injuries all season long but has now been deemed fit to play as fans lick their lips over the prospects of the two stars playing the same starting XI.

It seems Bruno is equally excited at that opportunity, praising the former Juventus man as one of the best players at United.

Any future success Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to achieve will likely be built around the talented duo.

Bruno Fernandes: "I think Paul [Pogba] is one of the best players #mufc have, in the world — the opportunity to play side-by-side with him will be fantastic because you want to play with the best players you can." #mulive [ig mariodjurovski] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 3, 2020

Solskjaer has a few options to consider in terms of fitting them both in with the 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 formations the most likely options.

In a 4-3-3, any of Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic or Fred can sit at the base of the midfield while allowing Pogba and Bruno to play in a box to box kind of role.

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, one of them would be sacrificed to play as part of a double pivot while the other would excel in a number 10 role.

It’s likely Pogba would be the one expected to sit deeper but time will tell what Solskjaer’s plans are.

