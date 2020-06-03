Video: Scott McTominay in fine form in Manchester United training

Manchester United star Scott McTominay looks fired up and ready for action ahead of the anticipated return of the Premier League.

The talented Scotsman has been missed from the club’s midfield of late after he suffered from an injury.

United did well enough to go on an 11 match unbeaten run before the temporary suspension of English football but having McTominay in their ranks would’ve been a positive.

The academy product adds a certain energy in midfield that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s intense tactics demands and as such he slots in seamlessly.

McTominay is known more for the defensive side of his game but in the clip below, his shooting prowess is well documented.

Scotty with the rocket 🚀 pic.twitter.com/X7tUWti2ru — utdreport (@utdreport) June 3, 2020

If McTominay can add goals to his game then he would prove an even more destructive force to be reckoned with.

The young midfielder already is a tenacious and energetic tackler with his stamina allowing him to get from box to box with ease.

Scoring goals from midfield would make him even more valuable and would ease the pressure off the front four.

Fans would feel reassured in knowing even if their front four don’t score, their midfield players can still pop up with a goal or two.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.