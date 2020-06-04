Brandon Williams set to be offered new contract by Manchester United

Manchester United are poised to offer sensational teenage defender Brandon Williams a new contract, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old only signed his current contract in October but due to his blistering development and excellent performances in the first team, the club feels it is necessary to reward him with a much bigger deal.

Williams is currently on £4,000 per week and is challenging Luke Shaw for the regular left back position.

Shaw earns £190,000 per week.

The academy graduate had not played a single minute of first team football before this season and yet has already nailed down a place in the first team squad. He has played 26 games for the senior side this season, starting 19. His first goal for the club came against Sheffield United in November.

He has also shown his versatility, starting games in left midfield, left wing back and at right back as well as his more familiar left back role.

Whilst the likes of Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes tend to get most of the attention among the youth ranks, Williams has gone about his business quietly and leapfrogged ahead of all of them in the pecking order.

The Crumpsall-born man is also already a huge favourite with the Old Trafford faithful.

He is already a huge favourite with the manager, too. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is quoted by The Athletic as saying ‘His hunger is a lesson for everyone who wants to be a footballer, the attitude he’s showing.

‘It’ll be up to him, myself and the club to keep him that hungry. I don’t expect him to change because he’s got the heart for it.

‘He’s been absolutely outstanding since he came in. Every challenge we’ve put in front of him he’s tackled head-on.’

Gary Neville also famously praised Williams on Twitter in January, saying ‘I like Brandon Williams… He has that look in his eye of someone that would eat his opponent’s nose to win the match.’

I like Brandon Williams. What I like about him specifically is he has that look in his eye of someone that would eat his opponents nose to win the match. Keep going kid! Oh he can play football to which is always a bonus 👍🏻 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 16, 2020

Williams himself remains grounded and humble.

‘It’s been crazy. Everything has just gone so fast, like it’s not even been a year’ he told soccerbible.com.

‘I mean, I think it’s halfway to a year. I think it’s six months. Everything’s just happened so quickly and I just want it to be for many more years now.

‘I want to score at Old Trafford. That would mean more than anything to me at the minute.

‘This is what I’ve dreamed of. I’m a United fan, so I don’t see why I’d want to move away. I just want to keep on playing for the club.’

