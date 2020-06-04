Bruno Fernandes explains day he found out about Manchester United transfer

Bruno Fernandes has opened up on what happened the day he found out a transfer to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon was imminent.

The Portuguese talent joined in the notorious January transfer window after an extended period of time in terms of negotiations.

United would soon be thanking their lucky stars the transfer went through as Bruno has been the catalyst of a crucial 11 match unbeaten run before the temporary suspension of the Premier League.

Fans knew the midfield magician was going to be a star for the team but no one had imagined he would be this good, this fast.

Many anticipated a transitional period but Bruno’s quality has shown through at a time when the Red Devils needed it most.

Fernandes: "The opportunity was there and I had to seize it with both hands to follow my dream. My family knew from the start [of my life] that I wanted to be a footballer, they knew that my big dream was to be in Premier League and play for Manchester. " #MUFC — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 3, 2020

Bruno is already a fan favourite and comments such as the above will only endear him to the fans even more.

Many are excited to see him back in action once the Premier League resumes in a few weeks time.

The main talking point has been Bruno’s potential world-class partnership with Paul Pogba in midfield.

After being starved of quality in the engine room for so long, fans can’t wait to see such a star-studded line-up once more.

