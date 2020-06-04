Juventus want Paul Pogba to accept big pay cut to join them

Juventus are still determined to sign Paul Pogba this summer and want him to take a substantial pay cut to join them, according to calciomercato.com.

The 27-year-old has been subject of transfer speculation for some time. In December the Frenchman’s agent Mino Raiola said ‘Pogba’s problem is Manchester. It is a club out of reality, without a sports project … Today I would no longer take anyone there, they would also ruin Maradona, Pelé and Maldini. Paul needs a team and a club, one like Juventus.’

Calciomercato claims that Pogba ‘considers his adventure at Old Trafford to be over’ but that United won’t accept his desire to leave and are considering triggering a one year extension to his contract, which is currently set to end in June 2021.

But the outlet believes that United’s position is unsustainable.

‘Pogba a prisoner? A hypothesis, which is unlikely to become reality. No team can afford to keep a player who does not want to stay in the squad and over-pay (here we are talking about 20 million euros per year).

‘Even more so in this historical era, with accounts heavily affected by the coronavirus emergency.

‘Therefore the chances of him saying goodbye remain high.’

According to the report, Juventus are waiting for United to drop the asking price below €100 million (£89m) and will then make their move. However, the Serie A giants will ask Pogba to take a pay cut.

‘We need the willingness of the Frenchman to lower his salary (at Continassa it was decided to limit the salary of new arrivals to a maximum of €9 million (£8m) gross.

‘For Paul an exception could be made, but an effort is needed on his part.’

That will indeed be some effort, as the World Cup winner’s current salary is almost double that figure – €17.75 million (£15.8m) – although that could be subject to a hefty 25% reduction if the Red Devils again fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Pogba may also point to the fact that the Old Lady already has a player on her books at almost twice that salary – Cristiano Ronaldo – so the Turin side’s ability to make an exception is well established.

It is not unheard of for players to take a pay cut to seal a transfer. United loanee Odion Ighalo has already reportedly said he would cut his salary in half to seal a permanent deal at Old Trafford.

The real question is: is Paul Pogba really as unhappy at Old Trafford as the Italian media claims? Or is it all a myth cooked up between his suitors and his agent, who will make much more money by encouraging a transfer?

Pogba has never spoken out one way or another on the subject. Whether this is out of respect for United, out of respect for Raiola or simply because he benefits from the constant media speculation, remains a mystery.

