Luke Shaw opens up about fateful major injury at Manchester United

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has discussed the dramatic effects of the major injury he suffered in his career, revealing the pain he felt.

The talented full-back was initially signed from Southampton as a teenager with the plan being he would be the best in his position in the league after a few years of development.

Shaw initially seemed to be on track for that plan with many anticipating he would be a club legend, expecting he would be at Old Trafford for a decade at least.

The then young Englishman appeared to be Patrice Evra’s heir until he suffered a horrible injury that took a long time mentally to get over.

Shaw recovered at the expected rate physically but the injury damaged his confidence and it affected his development deeply.

Shaw: "If I could go back in time and change the way of a game, it would have to be the game when I broke my leg. I felt like I was really flying at that point in my career, I was feeling really confident and obviously nobody ever wants to break their leg in a game." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 4, 2020

Shaw started this season pretty averagely which allowed room for Brandon Williams to make an unexpected breakthrough with Ashley Young even leaving to Inter Milan in January.

However, the former Southampton man has grown more the season went on and it feels as though he’s gained a maturity that was previously missing.

Shaw’s performances got better even though he was occasionally used as a left centre-back in a three-man defence.

