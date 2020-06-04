Premier League announcement means five substitutes per game will be allowed

Manchester United will be allowed to make five substitutions from a bench of nine players for the rest of this season.

Premier League shareholders agreed today that due to the extraordinary circumstances caused by the global crisis, fitness and fatigue may be more of an issue and so the rules would be temporarily changed.

‘FIFA proposed the substitutions rule change to IFAB, which is responsible for the laws of the game, as players are likely to be asked to play matches in a condensed period of time during the summer months’ reports SkySports.com.

However, to stop matches from becoming more interrupted, each team will still only be allowed three opportunities to make substitutions, so to use all five allowable subs, at least two double substitutions would need to be made (or one triple).

It is excellent news for fringe players such as Tahith Chong, Axel Tuanzebe, Angel Gomes and James Garner, who would otherwise have been looking at a frustrating end to their season, with the Premier League 2 having been abandoned.

Meanwhile, United’s first opponents, Spurs, have received one positive COVID-19 test back from the latest batch.

It has not been revealed whether it is a player or a member of the coaching staff but it has been confirmed that the player is asymptomatic and will be tested again after a week of quarantine.

If it is a player, even if the follow-up test proves negative it will leave him little time to prepare for the important clash, which is scheduled to take place a fortnight tomorrow, Friday 19th June, at 8pm at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

United have not had a single case of COVID-19 reported so far and currently boast a fully fit squad.

Other confirmed fixtures for the Red Devils include:

United v Sheff Utd – June 24 @ 6pm

Norwich v United – June 27 @ 8.15pm

Brighton v United – June 30 @ 6pm.

