Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz open to Manchester United move

Manchester United target and Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz’s intentions on a transfer to Old Trafford have been revealed by Manchester Evening News.

The German youngster has been on United’s radar for some time now and there are suggestions a transfer will happen this summer.

No negotiations are claimed to have begun but it seems both parties would want a move to happen in the upcoming transfer window.

Many expect it to be a quieter than usual window but the Red Devils are said to be hoping to pounce on the financial struggles of others.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a reputation for signing young, upcoming talent and Havertz certainly fits those criteria.

Kai Havertz is open to a move to #mufc this summer. He views a move to the Premier League as a very realistic option at the end of the season. United have been impressed by his recent performances #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 4, 2020

Havertz would seemingly have to accept a squad depth role as there’s no room in Manchester United’s midfield for him.

The only way that happens is if Paul Pogba leaves this summer, though reports of that happening have died down.

It could also be that the report above is exaggerated as it doesn’t mean that because United are impressed they will make the move for him.

Another factor to consider is whether Leverkusen would even be open to selling with many expecting a high asking-price if they do.

