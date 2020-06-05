Luke Shaw reveals fascinating battle between Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has given fans an exciting account into what it has been like in training with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Supporters have been licking their lips at the prospect of the latter two featuring alongside each other in the same starting XI later this season.

Pogba and Bruno haven’t managed to play with each other yet due to the former’s injury trouble this campaign.

Fans have also been loving all the training pictures showing the talented duo in training for the first time ever.

Shaw has witnessed first-hand what it’s like training with Pogba and Bruno, giving an account that fans would love to hear.

Shaw: "He [Bruno] was paired with Paul [Pogba] in a small training group last week — we saw flashes of what they were capable of. The coaches have switched it up so it’s not just them on the same team and it’s quite nice to see them battling against each other." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 4, 2020

It would’ve been interesting to see which one of the two would’ve led their sides to wins whenever facing each other on opposite teams.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a fully fit squad to pick from when Premier League action returns if no one suffers an injury until then.

It will be a positive headache for the legendary Norwegian to have and fans are dying to see how he plans to fit in all his best players in the same starting XI.

An attack involving Pogba, Bruno, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford is extremely exciting to supporters, even to those who criticise Solskjaer.

