Ander Herrera defends former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

PSG star and former Manchester United man Ander Herrera has defended Jose Mourinho after he was asked whether or not the manager bullied players.

The Portuguese tactician certainly had his moments at Old Trafford and for the most part, isn’t hated by most of the club’s fans.

Mourinho’s tenure at United came to an end under the most toxic of circumstances in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

David Moyes’ time was chaotic, Louis van Gaal‘s ended on a high note with the FA Cup win, but the new Tottenham manager’s reign came crashing down with Old Trafford surrounded by negativity.

Fans were almost fighting fans during Mourinho’s time but Herrera has valiantly defended his former manager despite the criticism.

Herrera when asked if Mourinho is a bully with the players as people say? : "He's a bully with people who aren't honest." #MUFC [AS] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 6, 2020

Mourinho didn’t get along with several key players at Manchester United by the end of his tenure, bumping heads with the likes of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

While Herrera obviously isn’t stating those particular two weren’t honest, the former Chelsea boss’ had to have had some ‘dishonest’ players at United given the negative atmosphere at the club.

At one point it seemed as though Mourinho didn’t trust any of his players and towards the end was constantly chopping and changing his starting XI’s.

