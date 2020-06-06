Marcos Rojo breaks quarantine again, told he cannot play for Man United

Marcos Rojo is in trouble again, having flouted lockdown rules in Argentina for a second time.

Manchester United were preparing to recall the defender as his loan deal to Argentinian side Estudiantes expires at the end of this month. But the club has now been told it will not be able to recall any of its on-loan players to complete this season unless there are ‘exceptional circumstances’.

According to The Mail, ‘while the situation is still under review, the Premier League have indicated that only in the event of extreme selection issues caused by injury or illness will those who were previously on loan be considered for inclusion.

‘A lot of players will be in limbo over the next couple of months and will probably have to train at home for a period.’

With Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez looking set to continue their loans at Roma and Inter Milan, respectively, and goalkeeper Dean Henderson reportedly cleared to stay on at Sheffield United, the one player who is affected by the ruling is Rojo.

Rojo has been on loan in Argentina at his former club Estudiantes de la Plata since January but only played once for the side before the coronavirus crisis forced football into lockdown.

Former United player Juan Sebastian Veron, who is Estudiantes’ chairman, has reportedly asked United to extend the loan but the club has been reluctant to do so.

Rojo’s contract expires in June 2021 so a loan extension would almost certainly rule out the possibility of the Red Devils recouping any kind of transfer fee for the player.

United have offered Estudiantes the chance to buy Rojo for a fee reportedly in the region of £10 million but the Argentinian outfit simply does not have that kind of money.

The situation has been made even more complicated by the fact that Rojo has faced disciplinary action after being caught on film playing poker and smoking with a group of friends during lockdown.

To make matters worse, the 30-year-old was this week filmed again breaching lockdown protocol, with 0221.com.ar accusing him of ‘playing paddle tennis with friends’ at an establishment called ‘the Israeli Centre’.

‘A 0221.com.ar reader shared the images that were recorded on the afternoon of this last Thursday, when the Estudiantes player and a group of friends were seen walking calmly in the building’s facilities, which despite the footballer’s actions are closed due to isolation.

‘According to the Israeli centre’s authorities, the estate is not open and “sanitary protocols are strictly followed there.”

‘”We know that this is not allowed and we even formally offered that space and our headquarters to the Municipality to use for health care”’, the property’s owners told the news outlet.

Rojo is now very much in limbo. He cannot play for United again this season and the Red Devils do not want to extend the loan as it will prevent them from selling him this summer.

Meanwhile the player’s disciplinary misdeeds are doing little to encourage clubs to sign him.

What happens next remains unclear.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.