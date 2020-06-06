Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses plans ahead of Premier Leagie restart

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is upbeat about the team’s preparations for the rest of the season, which restarts in 13 days time with a trip to Tottenham.

Speaking on the club’s official website manutd.com, Solskjaer said:

‘We’ve been looking forward to these games for ages really, it does make it feel like ‘yes, we’re here soon.

‘We need to step up the training and get an edge to our game again. Everyone knows that we will have to be at our best, have to be focused.

‘We know it’s a big game for everyone. We had Chelsea when we started the league this season so I’m confident that our players can go into the Tottenham game with that mentality of going there to play a very good game of football.’

The boss also talked about training and revealed that the team is working on some new ideas that they hope to introduce in time for the crucial tie in London.

‘Training has been about recapping what we did well, tweaking maybe one or two things and looking at some new ideas’ he said.

‘We’ve got games coming weekend, midweek, weekend for a spell so you have to focus on ourselves and not just on that one, first game.’

Solskjaer seems delighted with the team spirit around the training camp.

‘In any interview, I’d say, “Yes the mood is great and the spirit’s good” but it has been really good’ he said.

‘I think everyone can see over the last few months how the players have behaved and dealt with the situation and how we as a club have dealt with it.

‘The players have kept themselves fit as well, which has been great.

‘The weather was fantastic when they got going in small groups and gradually now, as we’ve got into contact training, you can see a little bit more of the edge but also the camaraderie and team bonding.

‘That’s vital for me in a team, that’s one of the main things, that we are a team and the team goes before anything else.’

The Red Devils will have to hit the ground running, as the first week alone could define the rest of the season. Following that tough trip to London, United face a six-pointer against Sheffield United, who lie two points behind United with a game in hand in the race for Champions League places.

The Reds then head off to Norfolk three days later for a crucial FA Cup quarter final clash with Norwich.

The right set of results over that first week could see United in fourth place in the Premier League – potentially even two points behind third – and one match away from the FA Cup final. The wrong set of results could see United drop to 10th in the Premier League behind Wolves, Sheffield United, Spurs and Arsenal and looking at the Europa League as their only chance of silverware.

